PG&E quizzed over cable that failed before last month's Kincade fire

The federal judge overseeing PG&E's (NYSE:PCG) probation arising from the 2010 San Bruno pipeline explosion is demanding information about a power line that failed minutes before the massive Kincade wildfire broke out in northern California last month.

Judge Alsup today ordered PG&E to respond to several questions about jumper cables after the utility disclosed that one had broken where the fire erupted in Sonoma County.

"Should we now be worried that other jumper cables inspected in the same manner have potential failures that have gone undetected?," the judge asked in his order to PG&E.

Alsup also wants PG&E to report on how much damage has been done and how many lives have been lost in fires that its equipment may have caused so far this year.

Nevertheless, PG&E shares continued their rebound from all-time lows, rising another 13% in today's trade and climbing more than 90% over the past five sessions.