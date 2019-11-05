Xerox selling out of 57-year-old JV with Fujifilm

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) has agreed to sell its 25% stake in Fuji Xerox to Fujifilm (OTCPK:FUJIY) for $2.2B, bringing an end to their 57-year-old joint venture, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The move will also dismiss a lawsuit filed by Fujifilm against Xerox for walking away from a deal with Fuji Xerox that would have combined the two companies.

It comes more than a year and a half after Fujifilm and Xerox agreed to combine in a complex deal that was sunk after Xerox shareholders Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason argued it undervalued Xerox.

The breakup of the JV (and dismissing the suit) could free both companies to make major strategic shifts.