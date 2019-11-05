Vale CEO ignored warning on mines

Authorities are investigating ex-Vale (NYSE:VALE) CEO Fabio Schvartsman's response as they explore whether a culture of retaliation at the company contributed to the deadly mine-dam collapse that killed 270 people on Jan. 25.

The incident came less than four years after another dam owned jointly by Vale and BHP in the same Brazil state also burst, killing 19 people and leaving hundreds homeless.

Vale's top managers received an anonymous email warning about the state of the miner’s dams two weeks before the most recent disaster, a note that prompted Schvartsman to pursue the writer's identity and call the person a "cancer."

Schvartsman said he believed the anonymous email to be from an employee who was disgruntled over his policies.