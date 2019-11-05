Latest criticism of ECB rate policy
Nov. 05, 2019 4:53 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- Goldman CEO David Solomon has become the latest to blast ECB policy, saying the negative rates seen across Europe for the last half a decade are holding the region back.
- "I think when the book's written, it's not going to look like a great experiment," he told Bloomberg TV.
- Up until a few months ago, many European banks had hoped rates would soon rise, but the ECB dashed those hopes in September when it pushed rates further below zero citing economic concerns.