Latest criticism of ECB rate policy

Nov. 05, 2019 4:53 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
  • Goldman CEO David Solomon has become the latest to blast ECB policy, saying the negative rates seen across Europe for the last half a decade are holding the region back.
  • "I think when the book's written, it's not going to look like a great experiment," he told Bloomberg TV.
  • Up until a few months ago, many European banks had hoped rates would soon rise, but the ECB dashed those hopes in September when it pushed rates further below zero citing economic concerns.
