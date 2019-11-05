Silgan prices $400M new senior notes offering

Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) has priced its previously announced private offering of $400M (upsized from $300M) 4.125% senior unsecured notes due February 1, 2028.

Interest on the new notes will accrue and be payable semi-annually on April 1st and October 1st of each year, commencing April 1, 2020.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this notes offering to repay outstanding revolving loans under its senior secured credit facility that were used to redeem in August 2019 its 5½% Senior Notes due 2022 and for other general corporate purposes, including acquisitions, stock repurchases and repayments of other indebtedness.