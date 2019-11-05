Futures point to more record highs

More record highs are in store for the three major U.S. stock indexes as reports suggest the Trump administration is weighing whether to drop existing tariffs on $112B of Chinese imports that were introduced at a 15% rate on Sept. 1.

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are ahead by 0.4% as the concession is seen as pausing the U.S.-China trade war.

"Phase One" of the pact would include Chinese purchases of American farm goods, rules to deter currency manipulation and some provisions to protect intellectual property and open up Chinese industries to U.S. firms.