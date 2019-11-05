Aaron's down 8% premarket on earnings miss and revised FY2019 guidance

Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) same-store revenue were down 2.9% in Q3.

Segment revenues: Aaron's Business : $426.27M (-2.9%); Progressive: $528.85M (+4.8%); DAMI: $8.69M (-8.6%).

Adjusted EBITDA up 5.6% to 87.1M, margin down 30 bps to 9%.

Customer counts on a same-store basis were fell 2.9%.

Total Aaron's customers at the end of the quarter rose 5.6% to 1,038K.

Total Aaron's Business store count was 1,163K.

During the quarter, the company repurchased 399,424 shares for $25M, at an average price of $62.61.

FY2019 Guidance: Total revenues: $3.905B to $4.010B; Aaron's Business revenue: $1.775B to $1.825B; Progressive revenue: $2.1B to $2.15B; DAMI revenue: $30M to $35M; Adjusted EBITDA: $425M to $437M; Aaron's Business EBITDA : $155M to $160M; Progressive EBITDA: $275M to $280M; Diluted EPS: $2.95 to $3.05; Adjusted Diluted EPS: $3.75 to $3.85; Capex: $90M to $100M.

AAN +8.24% premarket.

