Tapestry +5% after backing FY20 outlook

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) reports comparable sales rose 1.0% for the Coach brand in Q3 vs. +0.9% consensus and fell 16.0% for Kate Spade vs. -18.0% consensus.
Total sales fell 2% during the quarter on a reported basis and dropped 1% if F/X swings are factored out.
The company's operating margin fell 110 bps to 12.3% of sales, but topped the consensus expectation for a mark of 10.2%.
Tapestry's inventory position at the end of the quarter was up 7.2% to $880.2M.
"We are focused on becoming more agile, continuously leveraging data and technology, to increase our productivity and speed to market. These improvements will enable us to fund additional brand-building initiatives and to return capital to shareholders," says Tapestry CEO Jide Zeitlin.
The company maintains its FY20 outlook.
Shares of Tapestry are up 4.56% premarket to $27.73.
