CEO Gannon to leave Energy Recovery for personal reasons

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) says Chris Gannon has resigned as President and CEO and as a board member, effective immediately.

ERII names Chairman Robert Mao as interim President and CEO; he became Chairman this June after joining the board in 2010 after serving as Chairman of the China Region for Hewlett-Packard and as CEO of 3Com Corp.

Gannon, who is leaving for personal reasons, became ERII's full-time President and CEO in May 2018 and joined the company in 2015 as CFO; previously, he was a managing director at Conway MacKenzie.