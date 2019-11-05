Medical Properties Trust to buy 10 hospitals for $700M

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) agrees to acquire the real estate assets of 10 acute care hospitals from LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) for $700M and lease them back to LifePoint.

The properties will be leased under a master lease agreement with an initial term of 20 years with two five-year extension options.

The transaction is expected to achieve highly attractive cash and GAAP lease rates, within the range that Medical Properties has achieved for recent U.S. acquisitions taking into account annual CPI-based rent escalations subject to a 2% floor.

Plans to finance deal through new equity issuance, subject to market conditions, cash balances, and borrowings under its credit facility.

After completing permanent financing, Medical Properties' net debt to EBITDA ratio on a pro forma basis is expected to range from 5.0x to 5.5x.

Lifepoint is a portfolio company of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO).