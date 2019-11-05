Cinemark rides attendance jump to sales beat

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) reports attendance rose 5% in Q3 to 73.3M patrons.

The theater operator says its average ticket price was up 1.1% to $6.10 and concession per patron rose 4.5% to $3.95.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 1.0% to $169.8M.

CEO update: "In addition to the film content that resonated extremely well with our global audiences, we benefited from the continued focus and execution of our guest-oriented strategic priorities. We continue to believe the investments we are making to differentiate and enrich the overall entertainment experience we provide our guests will further position Cinemark for long-term success."

Shares of Cinemark are inactive in the premarket session.

