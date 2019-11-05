Peloton +5% after first public earnings report

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) reports connected fitness subscribers rose 103% in Q3 to expand the total member base to over 1.6M.

The company says its churn rate was 0.90% on average and its 12-month retention rate is at 94%.

Adjusted EBITDA for the period was -$21M.

Cash used in operations was -$76.2M during the quarter. Capital expenditures were -$22.5M the majority of which is related to the continued build out the new Peloton Studios in New York City and London, the New York City headquarters, and new showrooms.

Shares of Peloton are up 5.44% to $25.95 vs. the post-IPO trading range of $20.46 to $27.98.

