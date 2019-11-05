McDermott CFO Spence resigns, replaced by Krummel

McDermott (NYSE:MDR) appoints Chris Krummel as its new CFO effective immediately, replacing Stuart Spence, who has resigned to pursue other opportunities.

Krummel joined MDR in 2016 and was the company's Global VP of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer, capping 25 years of finance leadership experience.

Spence became MDR's CFO in August 2014 after serving for three years as CFO of Global Oilfield Services; he has 17 years of financial experience in the oil and gas industry.