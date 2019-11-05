Adobe +4.5% as analysts praise optimistic guidance

Citi maintains a Neutral rating on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and raises the target from $313 to $321, saying the outlook at yesterday's MAX event was "more optimistic" than expected.

Jefferies (Buy) raises from $340 to $350, seeing the conference highlighting "that there is plenty of opportunities left in the creative field, with numerous product innovations."

Cowen (Market Perform) lifts Adobe from $285 to $295, saying ADBE "sounded bullish about long-term growth prospects and made no mention of macro conditions weighing on demand conditions."

Yesterday, Adobe guided 2020 revenue of about $13.15B (estimate: $13.14B), 2020 EPS of $9.75 (estimate: $9.69), and Q4 Digital Media net new ARR of about $475M (+$25M from prior guidance). Adobe also said it's on tract for Q4 revenue of $2.97B with $2.25 EPS.