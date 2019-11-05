Kroger rallies after analyst day update

Kroger (NYSE:KR) shoots up 2.04% in premarket trading after investors latch on to the company's analyst day guidance update and announcement of a new $1B share buyback plan.

Looking ahead, Kroger expects full-year identical sales growth of +2.25% vs. a prior range of +2.0% to +2.25%. Full-year EPS of $2.30 to $2.40 is anticipated vs. $2.15 to $2.25 prior and $2.19 consensus. The company expects capital investments, excluding mergers, acquisitions and purchases of leased facilities to range between $3.0 and $3.2B in 2019. While for 2020, EPS of $2.30 to $2.40 is seen vs. $2.30 consensus and identical sales growth (ex-fuel) is anticipated to be greater than 2.25%.

Management update: "Kroger expects its financial model to deliver improving adjusted operating profit performance over time and continue to generate strong free cash flow. The company expects this to translate into a consistently strong and attractive total shareholder return through sustained net earnings growth and by returning cash to shareholders, via share repurchases and a growing dividend over time. Maintaining a strong investment grade balance sheet is a key component of Kroger's financial model."