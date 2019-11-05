Emerson dips on 'challenging fiscal 2020'

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.07, up 20% from the quarter a year ago.

Revenue by segment: Automation Solutions +4%; Commercial & Residential Solutions -3%.

"We are planning for a challenging economic environment in fiscal 2020," CEO David Farr declared. "The U.S. presidential election, continued trade tensions, and an increasing wave of corporate restructuring announcements will pressure global economies, leaving the large capital project cycle - which really hasn't yet begun in our end markets - stalled."

Outlook for 2020: Adjusted EPS range of $3.48 to $3.72 (including headwinds related to increased pension expense, higher stock compensation, a higher tax rate and an unfavorable foreign currency impact).

EMR -0.3% premarket

FQ4 results