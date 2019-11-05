Spirit Realty boosts guidance for capital deployment

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Q3 adjusted FFO, excluding asset management termination fee, of 87 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 82 cents and improves from 85 cents in the year-ago period.

During Q3, SRC invested $276.5M, including $270.6M for the acquisition of 69 properties with an initial weighted average cash yield of 6.84% and an economic yield of 7.61%.

Received $265M in aggregate proceeds from transactions associated with Spirit MTA REIT's sale of Master Trust 2014.

Sees 2019 adjusted FFO per share of $3.31-$3.34, excluding the impact of termination fee income from SMTA; had seen $3.39-$3.43; compares with Bloomberg estimate of $3.29.

Sees capital deployment (includes acquisitions, revenue-producing capital expenditures, and development deals) of $1.0B-$1.30B in 2019, up from $700M-$900M in its August guidance.

Maintains 2019 asset disposition guidance of $225.0M-$275.0M, excluding proceeds from disposition of Pilot Travel Centers related to the Master Trust 2014 transaction.

Conference call at 9:30 AM ET.

