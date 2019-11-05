Medical Properties starts stock offering; shares slip

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) dips 2.2% in premarket trading after starting a public offering of 50M shares of common stock to raise proceeds to pay for its acquisition of 10 hospitals from LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT).

Intends to grant greenshoe option for up to an additional 7.5M shares.

Separately, MPW announced an agreement to buy the 10 hospitals from Apollo Global Management portfolio company LifePoint for $700M.

The company intends to use any remaining balance of the proceeds (or all the net proceeds if the LifePoint acquisition isn't completed) for general corporate purposes, which may include repaying debt (including amounts outstanding from time to time under its revolving credit facility and/or term loan facility), working capital and capital expenditures, and potential future acquisitions.

