Allergan Q3 revenues up 3%, non-GAAP EPS flat

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Q3 results:

Revenues: $4,050.7M (+3.4%).

Key product sales: Botox: $928.7M (+5.6%); Restasis: $296.0M (-5.0%); Juvederm: $279.5M (+5.2%); Vraylar: $234.6M (+70.0%); Linzess/Constella: $221.4M (+5.2%).

Net loss: ($786.8M) (-999%); non-GAAP net income: $1,405.0M (-3.3%); loss/share: ($2.40) (-999%); non-GAAP EPS: $4.25 (flat); non-GAAP EBITDA: $1,864.9M (-7.1%).

Cash flow ops: $2,924.1M (+102.6%).

2019 guidance: Revenues: $15.625B - 15.825B from $15.425B - 15.625B; EPS: >($14.98) from >($12.03); non-GAAP EPS: >$16.55 (unch); cash flow ops: $6.0B - 6.5B from $5.0B - 5.5B.

Merger with AbbVie expected to close in Q1 2020.