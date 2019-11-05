Telefónica reports in-line Q3, discusses consolidation

During its earnings call, Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) -1.6% says it's open to tower monetization options. The company already transferred the remaining towers in Spain, Peru, and Chile to Telxius, which will take about 50% of the value of the towers.

The next towers TEF wants to transfer are in Brazil and the UK.

The company says it's in "advanced discussions" with Vodafone about transfers.

TEF also says the "stars may actually align" for Brazilian market consolidation and sees "significant value creation from synergies."

For Q3, TEF met analyst estimates with €11.9B in revenue and €0.14 EPS. Oibda was €2.75B compared to the €3.15B consensus.

