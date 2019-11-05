More on BWX Technologies Q3 results

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) reported Q3 revenue growth of 18.8% Y/Y to $506M, and Adj. earnings growth of 98% Y/Y to $0.79.

Company says all three segments delivered solid operating performance in the quarter resulting in record consolidated revenues and non-GAAP earnings per share.

Nuclear Operations Group segment revenue $394.5M (23.5% Y/Y); Nuclear Power Group segment revenue $84.4M (+6.6% Y/Y); and Nuclear Services Group revenue $33.24M (+17.2% Y/Y).

Q3 Operating margin expanded by 762 bps to 19.5%; with NOG 23.7% up by 940 bps, NPG 10.6% down 80 bps ; and NSG 16.6% down 630 bps .

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $91M, compared to cash used $8.44M a year ago.

FY19 Guidance: Revenue growth of ~6% Y/Y; Non-GAAP EPS ~$2.55 (prior ~$2.50); Capex ~$210M; non-GAAP effective tax rate ~23%. Company expects NOG operating margin in the “high teens” with upside potential from CAS pension reimbursement; NPG operating margin of ~14%; and NSG operating income of ~$20M.

Previously: BWX Technologies EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue (Nov. 4)

Previously: BWX Technologies declares $0.17 dividend (Nov. 4)

10-Q