Emerson bows to Shaw, name Blinn to board

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) has elected Mark Blinn to its board of directors, bowing to pressure from activist D.E. Shaw, which has called for a breakup of the company to unlock more than $20B worth of shareholder value.

Blinn is the former CEO of Flowserve and has more than 20 years of experience operating multi-industrial businesses in senior executive roles.

D.E. Shaw, which owns a more than 1% stake in Emerson, wants the firm to split into two businesses - the industrial automation division and the climate technology-focused unit.