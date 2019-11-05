Ocwen Financial sees speeding up cost re-engineering in Q4

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Q3 net loss of $42.8M, or 32 cents per share, widens from $41.1M, or 31 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Compares with a single analyst estimate for a loss of 45 cents per share.

Ocwen said it realized annualized run rate cost savings ahead of expectations through Q3 and is targeting a more accelerated pace of cost re-engineering in Q4.

"With the integration largely complete, we are increasingly focused on growing our lending channels as we look to create a more balanced business that can better perform through the mortgage industry cycle and capitalize on potential growth opportunities," said President and CEO Glen A. Messina.

Closed mortgage servicing rights acquisitions with $11.9B of unpaid principal balance (UPB) to date in 2019.

Constant prepayment rate increased to 17.7% in Q3 from 15.2% in Q2 due to lower interest rates.

In Q3, prime CPR was 22.1% and non-prime CPR was 15.0%.

Originated forward mortgage loans with UPB of $224.1M and reverse mortgage loans of $118.1M of UPB in Q3.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: Ocwen Financial EPS beats by $0.13, beats on revenue (Nov. 5)