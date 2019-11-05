Chesapeake Energy misses Q3 earnings, targets 30% lower capex in 2020

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) -9.6% pre-market after reporting a wider than expected Q3 loss and a 2.5% drop in revenues to $1.17B, hurt by a decline in production and lower natural gas prices.

Q3 total production fell 11% Y/Y to 478K boe/day from 537K boe/day in the year-earlier quarter but rose 3% when adjusted for asset purchases and sales; CHK projects Q4 production to rise by ~10% over Q3 levels.

CHK's average realized oil prices during Q3 rose to $60.66/bbl from $58.77 in the prior-year quarter when including the effects of realized gains from hedging, while its average realized natural gas price fell to $2.38/Mcf from $2.69/Mcf and its average realized natural gas liquids price sank to $12.44/bbl from $27.37/bbl.

Q3 oil and gas revenues fell 2.4% Y/Y to $1.17B but edged analyst consensus estimate of $1.15B, while marketing sales slid 27% to $889M and missing consensus of $895M.

For FY 2020, CHK anticipates flat oil production vs. FY 2019 while reducing its total capex forecast by ~30% to $1.3B-$1.6B, with a~10% reduction in 2020 production and G&A expenses.