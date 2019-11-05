Myriad Genetics down 35% premarket after ugly FQ1

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) fiscal Q1 results:
Revenue: $186.3M (-7.9%); molecular diagnostic testing: $172.0M (-9.0%); hereditary cancer testing: $104.5M (-11.1%).
Results negatively impacted by deletion of historical hereditary cancer CPT codes.
Net loss: ($20.6M) (-999%); non-GAAP net income: $5.8M (-82.3%); loss/share:($0.28) (-999%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.08 (-81.4%).
Cash flow ops: $15.8M (+102.6%).
Fiscal Q2 guidance: Revenue: $210M - 212M; EPS: ($0.02) - 0.00; non-GAAP EPS: $0.30 - 0.32.
Fiscal 2020 guidance: Revenue: $800M - 810M; EPS: ($0.25 - 0.15); non-GAAP EPS: $1.00 - 1.10.
Shares down 35% premarket on modestly higher volume.
