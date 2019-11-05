UPS and CVS deliver meds by drones

UPS (NYSE:UPS) and CVHS Health (NYSE:CVS) announce the first residential deliveries of CVS prescriptions were made on November 1 using the M2 drone system by UPS partner and drone systems developer Matternet.

The companies say the deliveries mark another milestone in their collaboration to develop a variety of drone delivery use cases, including business-to-consumer operating models.

The companies plan ongoing drone delivery program development in the coming months in order to bring to market the speed and convenience advantages of UAVs.

UPS +0.17% premarket to $123.23.

Source: Press Release