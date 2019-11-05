Virgin Galactic +3% after landing first bull call

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) attracts its first bullish rating when Vertical Group steps into the next frontier with a Buy rating.
The firm's price target of $20 on Virgin reps more than 100% upside potential. The analyst team thinks the technical risk of human spaceflight is "less draconian" than the market is pricing in and reminds on the potential upside with new revenue streams like long-haul travel.
Shares of SPCE are up 3.21% premarket to $9.65 vs. a post-merger range of $8.96 to $12.93.
