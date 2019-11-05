Icahn Enterprises posts Q3 loss from operations

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Q3 loss from continuing operations before income tax benefit was $399M, less than the $412M loss in the year-ago period.

Q3 loss from continuing operations of $49M, or 24 cents per depositary unit, compares with a loss of $45M, or 24 cents per depositary unit, in Q3 2018.

Q3 revenue of $2.32B slips from $2.57B in the year-ago period.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA was negative $121M vs. positive $5M in the year-ago quarter.

Indicative net asset value at Sept. 30, 2019 of $7.49B falls from $8.15B at Dec. 31, 2018.

Previously: Icahn Enterprises EPS misses by $0.68, misses on revenue (Nov. 5)