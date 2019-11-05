Trivago -2.4% after revenue miss, CEO departure plan

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) falls 2.4% after Q3 results miss on revenue and CEO Rolf Schrömgens announces he will be leaving the CEO and Managing Director roles and joining TRVG's Supervisory Board, effective December 31.

Current CFO Axel Hefer will step into the CEO role at that time. Matthias Tillmann, Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Finance, will become the new CFO.

Q3 qualified referrals totaled 162M versus the 170.8M consensus. Revenue per qualified referral was €1.53 versus the €1.32 in last year's quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was €109M compared to the €18.4M consensus.

