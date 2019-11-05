Arconic posts Q3 earnings beat but cuts full-year revenue view

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) -3.4% pre-market after beating Q3 earnings expectations but lowering its full-year revenue forecast.

ARNC raises its FY 2019 earnings estimates, now seeing EPS of $2.07-$2.11 vs. prior guidance of $1.95-$2.05 and above $2.05 analyst consensus estimate, but cuts its full-year sales guidance to $14.15B-$14.35B from $14.3B-$14.6B previously and below $14.38B consensus; ARNC also narrows guidance for full-year EBITDA excluding special items to $2.3B-$2.35B from $2.25B-$2.35B and maintains its full-year outlook for adjusted free cash flow at $700M-$800M.

For Q3, ARNC says revenues rose 1% to $3.56B, in line with Wall Street expectations, as sales of engineered products and forgings rose 7% Y/Y to $1.8B but sales of global rolled products fell 4% to $1.8B.

The company increases its target for annualized cost savings to $280M from $260M previously.