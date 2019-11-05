House continues probe after Boeing testimony

Answers from Boeing (NYSE:BA) CEO Dennis Muilenburg's hearing last week "were consistent with a culture of concealment and opaqueness and reflected the immense pressure exerted on Boeing employees during the development and production of the 737 MAX."

That's according to Peter DeFazio, chairman of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and Rick Larsen, the head of its aviation subcommittee, who shared their thoughts with fellow lawmakers in a joint letter.

"Our investigation has already shown that Boeing leadership was aware of many of the problems that engineers are now attempting to fix during the design and development phase of the 737 MAX," they said. "The bottom line is that there are a lot of unanswered questions, and our investigation has a long way to go to get the answers everyone deserves."

In response, Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe said the company "will continue to cooperate with the committee."