Investors weigh SEC cloud over Under Armour

The investigation into Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) could be in the later phase, according to The Baltimore Sun. The company's hometown newspaper reminds that the SEC could bring charges against the company or individuals, but about half the time an investigation by the regulatory agency results in no action. That leaves investors with a wildcard of unknown magnitude.

On Wall Street today, Goldman Sachs has scratched off UA from its Conviction Buy List and Baird has lowered its rating to Neutral from Buy. KeyBanc dropped its price target down to $23 from $30, while Telsey's PT was sliced to $19.