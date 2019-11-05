Cronos' generous acquisition of CBD startup a windfall for key executives

The generous price Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) paid to acquire U.S. consumer CBD product seller Lord Jones for $300M in September provided a financial windfall for CEO Michael Gorenstein and board member Jason Adler.

The executives run a private equity firm called Gotham Green Partners that paid $12.8M for a 40% stake in Lord Jones. The $300M ($225M in cash + $75M in stock) Cronos paid represented a 75x - 150x multiple of its 2018 revenue of $2M - 4M, according to an informed person, which would result in $21M in fees for Gotham Green based on its management fee structure with the online retailer.

Mr. Gorenstein also received ~$23M of the $75M in Cronos stock in the deal.