GEO Group boosts guidance

GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) boosts 2019 adjusted FFO guidance to $2.75-$2.77 per share from its previous range of $2.69-$2.73 and the year's revenue guidance to ~$2.49B, up from $2.47B.

Sees Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 66 cents-68 cents.

Q3 adjusted FFO of $70.3M, or 72 cents per share, increased from $77.9M, or 65 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 revenue of $631.6M rose from $583.5M a year ago.

Q3 adjusted EBITDAre of $124.8M increased from $115.6M in the year-ago quarter.

Reactivated 4,600 previously idle beds during the quarter.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

