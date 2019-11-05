Slow roll for Class 8 Truck orders

ACT Research reports that preliminary North America Class 8 net order data shows the industry booked 22.1K units in October to improve 74% on a sequential basis from September, but fall 49% from last year's level.

While the year-over-year monthly decline in Class 8 orders was the 12th in a row, Buckingham Research thinks the numbers were just strong enough to indicate that Class 8 production won't fall to a "recession like" level in 2020.

Classes 5-7 orders fell 12% M/M during October to 16.4K units based on ACT's preliminary count.

Sector watch: PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN), Cummins (NYSE:CMI), WABCO (NYSE:WBC), Wabash National (NYSE:WNC), Meritor (NYSE:MTOR), Allison Transmission (ALSN), Eaton (NYSE:ETN), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Volvo Group (OTCPK:VOLVY) and Navistar (NYSE:NAV)