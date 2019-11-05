Cantor likes Aphria in premarket analyst action

Apellis Pharma (NASDAQ:APLS) initiated with Neutral rating and $33 (8% upside) price target at Credit Suisse.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) initiated with Overweight rating and $C10.40 (55% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald. Shares up 1% premarket.

Argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) initiated with Neutral rating and $137 (7% upside) price target at Credit Suisse. Shares down 1% premarket.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) initiated with Neutral rating and C$5.10 (8% upside) price target at Cantor.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) initiated with Buy rating and $25 (32% upside) price target at Berenberg. Shares up 4% premarket.

Burcon NutraScience (OTCPK:BUROF) initiated with Buy rating and C$1.50 (55% upside) price target at Eight Capital. Shares up 4% premarket.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) initiated with Neutral rating and C$27 (2% upside) price target at Cantor. Shares up 1% premarket.

Hexo Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) initiated with Underweight rating and C$2.40 (12% downside risk) price target at Cantor. Shares down 1% premarket.

OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) initiated with Overweight rating and C$17.10 (295% upside) price target at Cantor. Shares up 3% premarket.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) initiated with Buy rating and $37 (135% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs, Outperform at Cowen and Company, Overweight with $25 target at Barclays, Overweight with $25 target at Morgan JPMorgan. Shares up 6% premarket.

UniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) initiated with Outperform rating and $76 (53% upside) price target at Credit Suisse.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) upgraded to Overweight with a $255 (19% upside) price target at Cantor.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) upgraded to Overweight at Piper Jaffray. Shares up 18% premarket on Q3 beat.

Halozyme (NASDAQ:HALO) upgraded to Equal Weight with a $16 (4% upside) price target at Barclays. Shares up 2% premarket.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) upgraded to Outperform at William Blair. Shares up 5% premarket.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $207 (1% upside) price target at Barclays.