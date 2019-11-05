U.S. Foods +7% after strong full-year guide

U.S. Foods (NYSE:USFD) races higher in early trading after sliding past Q3 profit estimates off 6.2% revenue growth and posting strong guidance.

Organic case volume was up 1.3% during the quarter as independent restaurant demand was strong.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.6% to $859M.

Looking ahead, U.S. Foods sees full-year EBITDA growth of at least 8.5% vs. at least +5% prior and full-year EPS of $2.35 to $2.40 vs. $2.30 to $2.40 prior range and $2.34 consensus.