FIS gains 2.9% premarket after Q3 beat and raise

FIS (NYSE:FIS) jumps 2.9% in premarket trading after Q3 adjusted EPS beats, pushing its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to exceed the average analyst estimate.

Sees 2019 adjusted EPS of $5.47-$5.56 vs. consensus estimate of $5.44.

Sees Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.50-$1.55 vs. $1.51 consensus.

Increases 2020 expense synergy target by $50M to more than $350M.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.43 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.35 and increases from $1.33 in the year ago quarter; aggregate adjusted net earnings of $751M is up 71% Y/Y.

Q3 revenue of $2.82B, up 35% Y/Y, misses the average analyst estimate of $2.84B. Overall, Q3 organic revenue growth was 5%.

Sees 2020 organic revenue growth approaching 7% in 2020 with a target of 8%-9% in the future.

Q3 merchant solutions revenue of $720M increased from $50M in the year-ago quarter; banking solutions revenue of $1.49B rose 4% Y/Y and 5% on an organic basis; and capital market solutions revenue of $611M also increased 4% Y/Y and 5% on an organic basis.

