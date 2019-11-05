WWE +5% amid Saudi deal expansion

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is up 5% premarket, reversing yesterday's decline after the company announced an expanded partnership in progress with Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority.

The new terms go through 2027 and include a second annual large-scale event, WWE says.

The two are also working toward completing a media agreement for the MENA region.

Chatter about the Saudi deal dominated the weekend after much of the company's talent roster was delayed getting home from the Crown Jewel event, amid talk of disputes between the WWE and the kingdom.