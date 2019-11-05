Endeavour Silver reports sharp drops in revenues, production

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) -8.3% pre-market after posting a larger than expected Q3 loss and a 24% Y/Y drop in revenues, as silver production fell 34% to 948.5K oz.

EXK says it generated lower revenue, mine operating cash flow, cash flow from operations and earnings compared to the year-ago quarter but mine operating cash flow, cash flow from operations and net earnings were higher than in Q2.

Q3 silver oz. sold plunged 45% Y/Y to 835K oz. at an average realized price of $17.52/oz., compared to sales of 1.53M silver oz. at an average realized price of $14.42/oz. in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 all-in sustaining costs jumped 33% Y/Y to $21.53/oz. of silver payable.

EXK also says cash flow from operations before working capital changes dropped to $2.1M from $6.9M in the year-ago quarter.