ADBE, NIO among premarket gainers

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) +36% on Q3 results.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) +28% on Q3 results.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) +24% on positive interim results from Inovio's Phase 2 study of newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme combining Inovio's INO-5401.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) +19% on signing a development agreement with Blocksize Capital.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) +17%.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) +14% on Q3 results.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) +12% on inducement grants under Nasdaq listing rule.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) +11% on Q3 results.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) +9% on Q3 results.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) +9% on Q3 results.

Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) +9% on jointly cooperate with Tencent and KDFlink to build the Industrial IoT intelligent cloud.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) +9% on analyst upgrade.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) +9% .

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) +8% as BL-8040 in combination with KEYTRUDA shows clinical activity in heavily pretreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.

Xerox Holdings (NYSE:XRX) +7% on selling out of 57-year-old JV with Fujifilm.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) +5% on Wheat purchase commitment, significant increase in GoodWheat harvest acres.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) +6% on Q3 results.