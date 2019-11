Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) reports October trading volume.

In energy, oil open interest up 4% Y/Y; record Brent OI of 5.2M reached on Oct. 25; OI up 6% Y/Y; total natural gas OI up 5%.

Total agriculture and metals OI up 4%; sugar OI up 4%; cocoa ADV average daily volume up 7% Y/Y and OI up 13%.

In equities and interest rates, total interest rate OI up 16%, record Sterling OI of 19M lots reached on Oct. 10, 2018; MSCI OI up 4%.