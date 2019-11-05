Pitney Bowes +3% on earnings beat

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) reports revenue growth of 6% when adjusted for the impact of currency and market exits in Q3.
Equipment sales declined 6.4% to $90.58M.
Support services slipped 8.5% to $126.27M.
Business services sales expanded 14.9% to $419.10M.
Segment revenue: Commerce Services: $410M (+15%); SendTech Solutions: $380M (-6%).
Adjusted EBIT margin rate dropped 400 bps to 8.7%.
During the quarter, the Company reduced debt by $175M, paid $9M in dividends to its common shareholders and repurchased $5M of its shares.
FY2019 Guidance: Revenue: +1 to +2% (on a constant currency basis); Adjusted EPS: $0.65 to $0.75; Free cash flow: $175M to $200M.
PBI +2.84% premarket.
