Evonik Industries Q3 profit surges; forecasts FY sales to be slightly lower

Specialty chemicals company Evonik Industries (OTCPK:EVKIF) reported Q3 net income surged to €1.48B from €329M last year; however adjusted net income declined 36% to €195M.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 6% Y/Y to €543M

Sales declined 3% to €3.23B due to lower volumes and selling prices.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2019, Evonik affirmed its earnings outlook despite the ongoing weakness in the global economy, and continues to expect full-year adjusted EBITDA to remain at least stable compared with last year.

However, the company now expects full-year sales to be slightly lower than the previous year due to lower demand.

Evonik said its 2018 initiated efficiency program to reduce administrative and selling expenses by €200M annually has been accelerated. By end of this year, Evonik will achieve €120M of savings, €20M more than originally planned.

