USA Compression tops Q3 estimates, sees higher DCF

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) +4% pre-market after posting a surprise Q3 profit and a stronger than expected 4% Y/Y increase in revenues to $175.7M.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA was $104.3M compared to $90.1M for the year-ago quarter, and Q3 distributable cash flow was $54.9M at a 1.08x coverage ratio compared to $47.5M at a 1.01x coverage ratio for the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, USAC forecasts net income of $35M-$45M, adjusted EBITDA of $405M-$415M, and distributable cash flow of $210M-$220M.

USAC says the outlook for domestic natural gas production and demand "looks positive, driven by industrial demand, global exports, including LNG, and the continual replacement of coal-fired power generation," macro factors which should continue to support the buildout of natural gas infrastructure in the U.S.