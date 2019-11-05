Inovio up 20% on positive INO-5401 data

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO +19.7% ) is up out the gate in response to positive preliminary results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating T-cell-activating immunotherapy INO-5401, combined with Regeneron and Sanofi's Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc), in newly diagnosed patients with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The data will be presented later this week at the SITC Annual Meeting in National Harbor, MD.

At month 6, 80% (n=16/20) of MGMT gene promoter methylated patients and 75% (n=24/32) of unmethylated patients were progression-free, substantially exceeding historial standard-of-care data.

Month 12 and 18 results will be reported next year.