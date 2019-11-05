Donnelley Financial slumps 12% as weak Q3 leads to guidance cut

  • Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFINdrops 12% after the company cuts guidance for the year following Q3 results that fell short of consensus estimates.
  • Q3 adjusted EPS of 13 cents misses the average analyst estimate of 23 cents and is less than half of 27 cents it earned in the year-ago quarter.
  • The updated 2019 guidance expects weak Q3 capital markets transactional environment to continue for the rest of the year.
  • Cuts 2019 net sales guidance to $870M-$890M from $910M-$940M; consensus estimate of $909.9M.
  • Cuts 2019 adjusted EBITDA guidance to ~$135M from $145M-$155M previously.
  • Now sees 2019 free cash flow of $20M-$25M vs. $40M-$45M previously.
  • Previously: Donnelley Financial Solutions EPS misses by $0.10, misses on revenue (Nov. 5)
