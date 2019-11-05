Nomura highlights positive Vegas Strip trends

Nomura Instinet reports Las Vegas RevPAR trends look promising for Q4.

Room rates are up 4.9% for MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) and are 10.3% higher for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) on a sequential comparison.

"We believe that strong group bookings for Las Vegas Strip operators in 4Q are offsetting any transient pressures the surveys were picking up several weeks ago," writes analyst Harry Curtis.

Nomura keeps a Buy rating on MGM (impressive rising free cash flow) and Neutral stance on Caesars (limited upside potential ahead of ERI acquisition).