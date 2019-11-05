Masonite International up 5% post Q3 results; reaffirms FY19 guidance

Masonite International (DOOR +5.2% ) reported net sales of $552.19M, a decrease of ~1% Y/Y due to impact of forex.

Q3 Gross margin expanded by 285 bps to 22.7%; operating margin was flat at 9.3%.

Sales by segments: North American Residential $373.9M (+1.5% Y/Y); Europe $76M (-16.7% Y/Y); Architectural $96.5M (+4.8% Y/Y) and Corporate & Other $5.8M (+3.6% Y/Y).

Adj. EBITDA was $75.8M (+7.1% Y/Y); and margin improved by 102 bps to 13.7%.

SG&A expenses $77.57M (+20.2% Y/Y); and as percentage of sale was 14.1% up by 247 bps.

During the quarter company repurchased 194,927 shares for ~$10M.

FY19 Outlook, reaffirmed: Net sales growth 0 to 2%; Adj. EBITDA $275M to $295M; and Adj. EPS $3.30 to $3.30.

