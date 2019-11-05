Stocks eke out early gains, holding record highs

Stocks poke into the green at the open, adding slightly to yesterday's records set by the top three market indexes; Dow and Nasdaq both +0.1% , S&P flat.

Some bullish trade headlines came out overnight, as the U.S. reportedly is considering rolling back the 15% tariff rate imposed on $112B of Chinese imports in September, and China is said to have asked the U.S. to also lower the 25% tariff rate on $250B of goods, as the two sides try to get a phase one agreement signed this month.

"It would at least further temper the negative economic impact of tariffs and take us back to where we were on July 31, the day before they were initially threatened," says Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group.

European bourses trade mostly higher, with U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC both +0.2% while Germany's DAX is flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1.8% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.5% .

In U.S. corporate news, Uber ( -5.9% ) reported better than expected quarterly results and provided upbeat guidance but the stock continues to drop ahead of tomorrow's lock-up expiration, while Adobe Systems ( +3.9% ) is higher after forecasting FY 2020 earnings and revenue above estimates.

An early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows materials ( +0.5% ), financials ( +0.4% ) and energy ( +0.3% ) on top, while real estate ( -1% ), consumer staples ( -0.3% ) and utilities ( -0.2% ) lag.

U.S. Treasury prices edge lower, sending the two-year yield 2 bps higher to 1.61% and the 10-year yield up 5 bps to 1.84%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.3% to 97.78.

WTI December crude oil +0.9% to 57.09/bbl to $57.08/bbl.

Still ahead: job openings and labor turnover survey, ISM non-manufacturing index